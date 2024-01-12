U.S. and U.K. Launch Military Operations Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant turn of events, the United States and the United Kingdom have embarked upon military operations against Houthi-held targets in Yemen. This striking move marks the first substantial response to the Iran-aligned group since it initiated disruptions in international maritime traffic in the Red Sea. This action is a response to the Houthis’ defiance of a United Nations directive and U.S. warnings to cease their activities that target critical shipping lanes.

Action Against Disruption

The military strikes involved a range of resources including aircraft, ships, and a submarine. These operations have been executed with support from an international coalition comprising countries including Australia, Canada, Bahrain, and the Netherlands. With over a dozen locations targeted, these operations are intended to be a strong deterrent rather than merely symbolic gestures.

Impact on Global Shipping

The Houthi attacks, claimed to be in support of Hamas, have already targeted 27 vessels. This disruption has impacted a crucial trade route that accounts for approximately 15% of global shipping. The locations hit by these operations include military bases near the airports of Sanaa and Taiz, a naval base in Hodeidah, and additional military sites.

Anticipated Reactions

While the Pentagon has yet to comment on these developments, a formal U.S. statement is expected. The Houthis have issued threats to retaliate against any U.S. strikes and have announced their intention to target vessels associated with Israel. The U.S. military has reported that Houthi forces launched an anti-ship missile into the Gulf of Aden, marking the 27th such incident. U.S. and British forces have intercepted 21 drones and missiles aimed at the southern Red Sea. In response to these escalating threats, a coalition named Operation Prosperity Guardian was formed in December, led by the U.S., to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea.