en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

U.S. and U.K. Launch Military Operations Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
U.S. and U.K. Launch Military Operations Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant turn of events, the United States and the United Kingdom have embarked upon military operations against Houthi-held targets in Yemen. This striking move marks the first substantial response to the Iran-aligned group since it initiated disruptions in international maritime traffic in the Red Sea. This action is a response to the Houthis’ defiance of a United Nations directive and U.S. warnings to cease their activities that target critical shipping lanes.

Action Against Disruption

The military strikes involved a range of resources including aircraft, ships, and a submarine. These operations have been executed with support from an international coalition comprising countries including Australia, Canada, Bahrain, and the Netherlands. With over a dozen locations targeted, these operations are intended to be a strong deterrent rather than merely symbolic gestures.

Impact on Global Shipping

The Houthi attacks, claimed to be in support of Hamas, have already targeted 27 vessels. This disruption has impacted a crucial trade route that accounts for approximately 15% of global shipping. The locations hit by these operations include military bases near the airports of Sanaa and Taiz, a naval base in Hodeidah, and additional military sites.

Anticipated Reactions

While the Pentagon has yet to comment on these developments, a formal U.S. statement is expected. The Houthis have issued threats to retaliate against any U.S. strikes and have announced their intention to target vessels associated with Israel. The U.S. military has reported that Houthi forces launched an anti-ship missile into the Gulf of Aden, marking the 27th such incident. U.S. and British forces have intercepted 21 drones and missiles aimed at the southern Red Sea. In response to these escalating threats, a coalition named Operation Prosperity Guardian was formed in December, led by the U.S., to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

0
Military United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
4 mins ago
US, UK Launch Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Shipping Attacks
The United States and the United Kingdom have launched targeted military strikes against Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen, marking a robust response to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden declared that the strikes were intended to safeguard freedom of navigation in this critical global waterway. The operations were backed by
US, UK Launch Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Shipping Attacks
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
2 hours ago
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
2 hours ago
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
32 mins ago
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
34 mins ago
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
1 hour ago
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
Latest Headlines
World News
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
4 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
4 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
5 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
5 mins
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
6 mins
The Pran Pratishtha Controversy: A Test of Faith and Politics
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
7 mins
Asian Cup 2024: 10 Star Players to Watch
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
8 mins
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
10 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
12 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app