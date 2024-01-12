en English
International Affairs

U.S. and U.K. Launch Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Militants to Safeguard International Shipping Lanes

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
U.S. and U.K. Launch Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Militants to Safeguard International Shipping Lanes

In a decisive response to a series of unsettling attacks on international maritime trade, the United States and the United Kingdom have jointly executed a series of strikes against Houthi militants, backed by Iran, in over 16 locations. Over 150 munitions were launched from maritime and airborne platforms, marking a significant escalation in effort to safeguard global trade routes.

Targeting Key Houthi Infrastructures

The strikes were meticulously focused on disrupting the Houthi’s command and control nodes, munitions storage facilities, launching systems, production sites, and air defense radar systems. These targets form the backbone of the Houthi’s ability to orchestrate attacks on shipping vessels traversing the Red Sea, a critical artery for international trade.

Joint Operations and International Support

The order for these strikes came from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and were executed under the command of General Michael E. Kurilla from the U.S. Central Command. The operation was further bolstered by nonoperational assistance from allied nations including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, a clear sign of the international community’s commitment to reestablishing freedom of navigation.

Consequences and Precedents of the Strikes

Despite the severity of the strikes, Secretary Austin underscored the defensive nature of the operation and did not rule out the possibility of further actions if deemed necessary. The decision to strike was closely overseen by Austin and the National Security Council, an indication of the gravity of the situation.

Simultaneously, Operation Prosperity Guardian, a separate initiative involving forces from 22 nations under the Combined Maritime Forces, is working to protect navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden but was not associated with these recent strikes. The global community is standing firm against the Houthi attacks, with the United Nations Security Council endorsing a resolution demanding the rebels cease their actions against shipping in the Red Sea.

International Affairs Military United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

