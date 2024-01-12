en English
U.S. and U.K. Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
U.S. and U.K. Initiate Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a decisive move against escalating maritime aggression, the United States and the United Kingdom, aided by a coalition of nations including Australia, have initiated airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. This military response comes in the wake of persistent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi group, posing a significant threat to international navigation.

Strategic Strikes to Degrade Houthi Capabilities

With the intention to disrupt and degrade the operational capabilities of the Houthi rebels, the coordinated military action targeted Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The precision strikes, involving fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, are aligned with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense under the UN Charter. The U.S. had previously initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian with over 20 countries to deter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, a crucial waterway for global commerce.

Biden: Defensive Measures Against Unprecedented Threats

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the strikes were a defensive measure against the unprecedented threats to navigation and international trade. He emphasized that the U.S. and its allies will not hesitate to protect their personnel, freedom of navigation, and the flow of commerce. The U.S. and UK-led airstrikes have also been supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Houthi Condemnation and Threats of Retaliation

Following the airstrikes, a statement from a Houthi official condemned the coordinated military action as ‘American-Zionist-British aggression.’ In response to the airstrikes, Houthi leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi warned of a ‘greater retaliation,’ coming after the downing of Houthi drones and missiles by the U.S. and UK. The airstrikes have also led to a jump in oil prices, signaling potential economic implications on a global scale.

United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

