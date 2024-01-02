en English
Security

U.S. and Sri Lanka to Fortify Anti-Nuclear Smuggling Efforts with New Agreement

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
U.S. and Sri Lanka to Fortify Anti-Nuclear Smuggling Efforts with New Agreement

In a notable move, the United States and Sri Lanka are set to fortify their collaborative efforts to thwart the illegal trafficking of nuclear and radioactive substances. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is on the horizon between the United States National Nuclear Security Administration and the Sri Lanka Navy, marking a substantial stride towards bolstering security measures against nuclear smuggling.

Memorandum of Understanding: A Stepping Stone

The draft MoU has been meticulously reviewed by several Sri Lankan entities, including the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council, the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of National Planning. The Attorney General’s endorsement, a crucial clearance, has also been secured for this pact.

A Presidential Endorsement

President Rani Wickremesinghe, who concurrently serves as the Minister of Defense, has endorsed the initiative. Upon her submission, the Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light to formalize the MoU. This approval reflects the government’s collective commitment to the cause.

A Mutual Commitment to Global Security

This bilateral agreement underscores a mutual commitment to non-proliferation and the safeguarding of global security. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the world grapples with the constant threat of nuclear proliferation and the potential fallout of such dangerous materials falling into the wrong hands. This partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka signifies the joint efforts to mitigate these risks and ensure a safer world.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

