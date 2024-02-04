U.S. and Britain Respond to Houthi Aggression with Airstrikes

In a recent episode of "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan interviewed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussing the U.S.'s retaliatory military action against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. This operation was a direct response to a fatal drone strike executed by the Houthis, which resulted in the tragic loss of three American lives.

U.S. Military Action in Yemen

The U.S., in cooperation with Britain, launched 36 airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to disable Iran-backed groups that have been persistently attacking American and international interests. The precision strikes targeted weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, air defense systems, and radars. This military action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will face further consequences if they do not cease their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels.

Protecting International Interests

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the U.S. will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways. The U.S. defense official reported 167 attacks by Iranian-backed groups on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since October 2023, significantly impacting international shipping routes. The Biden administration declared the Houthis a 'specially designated global terrorist group' in response to these escalating attacks.

Broader Context of U.S. Actions

The U.S. airstrikes are part of a larger response to Iranian-linked groups' activities in the Middle East. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the strikes against the militias will continue and did not rule out the possibility of strikes within Iran. The U.S. is holding Tehran responsible for arming, funding, and training various militias across the Middle East, which have been conducting numerous attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This military action signifies the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to manage tensions and promote stability in this volatile region.