Iran

U.S. and Britain Execute Military Strikes on Houthi Forces in Yemen

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
U.S. and Britain Execute Military Strikes on Houthi Forces in Yemen

In a significant escalation in military efforts, the United States and Britain have executed a coordinated offensive against the Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. The retaliatory strikes targeted over a dozen Houthi locations in response to a series of recent attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The offensive was carried out using Tomahawk missiles launched from warships and sorties conducted by fighter jets.

Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Forces

With more than two dozen recent attacks on international shipping vessels attributed to the Houthi forces, the U.S. and Britain responded with force. The strikes targeted training sites, airfields, drone storage sites, logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage. The military action is seen as a strong message against the reckless and illegal behavior of the Houthi forces and their Iranian backing.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The ongoing conflict in Yemen is a part of a larger crisis in the Middle East. Amid growing tensions in the region, the U.S. formed an international naval coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed at protecting the waterway. The crisis intensified when Iran seized a U.S.-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region.

The Impact of the Strikes

The impact of the strikes remains unclear. While several U.S. officials have confirmed the military action, the immediate outcomes, including casualties or the impact on the Houthi’s operational capabilities, were not disclosed. The Houthi rebels have threatened a fierce military response to any American attack, further escalating the situation.

The involvement of the U.S. and the UK in these strikes marks a significant change in their military approach to counteract the Houthi influence in the region. This conflict has led to a complex war involving multiple regional powers and has caused a significant humanitarian crisis. The U.N. Security Council has passed a resolution demanding the Houthis immediately cease the attacks, reflecting the global concern over the situation.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

