en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

U.S. and Allies Warn of Consequences for Houthis After Attacks in Red Sea

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
U.S. and Allies Warn of Consequences for Houthis After Attacks in Red Sea

The United States and its allies have issued stern warnings to the Houthi rebel group, an Iranian-backed entity operating in Yemen, for their disruptive actions in the Red Sea. This came in response to a significant barrage of drones and missiles launched from Houthi-held territories, intercepted by the American and British naval forces.

Houthis Disrupt Global Commerce

Houthi militants have initiated a series of attacks on commercial ships maneuvering through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. These actions have resulted in a severe disruption to global commerce. In retaliation, the United States and Britain carried out missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to curb these assaults. The United Nations Security Council has also expressed its condemnation of these attacks, which stand as a direct threat to global commerce and navigational freedom.

Impact on Global Trade

The Houthi attacks have led to a significant drop in shipments, impacting global shipping capacity and consequently, global trade. This has resulted in a 60% decrease in daily container traffic through the Red Sea, affecting global trade volumes, particularly in the European Union and the United States. The disruption has prompted concerns over inflation, availability issues, and increased costs for retailers and consumers. Key figures in global shipping and retail businesses have voiced their worries regarding the potential long-term impact on global growth and inflation.

Retaliatory Strikes by the U.S. and U.K.

The U.S. and British militaries conducted a coordinated assault against the Houthis, targeting over 60 sites. This operation served as a clear message that their attacks on the Red Sea will not be tolerated. The strikes were in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels, a reckless act endangering U.S. personnel and civilian mariners. The coordinated military assault came after a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action. The strikes are expected to degrade the Houthis’ capabilities, although a response from the group is anticipated.

0
International Affairs United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
13 mins ago
China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations
In a significant diplomatic interaction marking the 30th anniversary of resumed diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Letsie III of Lesotho exchanged congratulatory messages. The exchange highlighted the mutual support rendered to each other by both nations in crucial areas of national interest and development, and the cooperation during global challenges such as
China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
3 hours ago
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
3 hours ago
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
US Braces for Bitter Cold and Disappointing Tech as Global News Unfolds
49 mins ago
US Braces for Bitter Cold and Disappointing Tech as Global News Unfolds
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
2 hours ago
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
2 hours ago
Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
7 seconds
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
1 min
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
2 mins
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
4 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
6 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
6 mins
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
8 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
8 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
9 mins
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app