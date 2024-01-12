U.S. and Allies Warn of Consequences for Houthis After Attacks in Red Sea

The United States and its allies have issued stern warnings to the Houthi rebel group, an Iranian-backed entity operating in Yemen, for their disruptive actions in the Red Sea. This came in response to a significant barrage of drones and missiles launched from Houthi-held territories, intercepted by the American and British naval forces.

Houthis Disrupt Global Commerce

Houthi militants have initiated a series of attacks on commercial ships maneuvering through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. These actions have resulted in a severe disruption to global commerce. In retaliation, the United States and Britain carried out missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to curb these assaults. The United Nations Security Council has also expressed its condemnation of these attacks, which stand as a direct threat to global commerce and navigational freedom.

Impact on Global Trade

The Houthi attacks have led to a significant drop in shipments, impacting global shipping capacity and consequently, global trade. This has resulted in a 60% decrease in daily container traffic through the Red Sea, affecting global trade volumes, particularly in the European Union and the United States. The disruption has prompted concerns over inflation, availability issues, and increased costs for retailers and consumers. Key figures in global shipping and retail businesses have voiced their worries regarding the potential long-term impact on global growth and inflation.

Retaliatory Strikes by the U.S. and U.K.

The U.S. and British militaries conducted a coordinated assault against the Houthis, targeting over 60 sites. This operation served as a clear message that their attacks on the Red Sea will not be tolerated. The strikes were in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels, a reckless act endangering U.S. personnel and civilian mariners. The coordinated military assault came after a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action. The strikes are expected to degrade the Houthis’ capabilities, although a response from the group is anticipated.