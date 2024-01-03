U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Rallies Companies for 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit

United States Ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis, has extended an invitation to companies to be a part of the Qatar business delegation for the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit. The four-day event, planned from June 23 to 26, is set to unfold at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Centre in National Harbor, Maryland.

Decade-Old Summit Aims at Bolstering FDI

Now in its 10th year, the summit plays a crucial role in endorsing foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United States. It showcases the U.S. as a lucrative investment hub, linking foreign firms with American economic development organizations and high-ranking government officials. The focus is to facilitate business investment and job creation in the U.S. and its territories.

U.S. Ambassador Advocates for U.S. Market Expansion

Ambassador Davis emphasized the U.S. as the largest consumer market, making it a compelling choice for Qatar-based companies aspiring to broaden their global reach. The summit provides the perfect platform for these companies, as well as Qatari government officials, to network, gather crucial information, and start the process of scaling their businesses in the U.S.

Qatar Delegation to Witness Increased Participation

The Qatar delegation, spearheaded by Ambassador Davis, will comprise members of the local business community and officials from Qatari government agencies. This year, the delegation is expected to be larger with increased participation from leading local business groups. The summit has traditionally yielded positive results for Qatar-based investors, including announcements of expansion and job creation. It also aligns well with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 by encouraging future, mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

Interested parties can find more information and application details for the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit on its official website.