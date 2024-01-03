U.S. Air Force Invests $6.5 Million in Novusterra’s Nanomaterial Technology to Enhance Airfield Durability

Novusterra Inc., a frontrunner in the production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene, has secured a $6.5 million investment from the United States Air Force. The funding aims at bolstering the resilience of airfields, both domestic and deployed, through research into carbon nanomaterial additives in concrete, a patented technology exclusive to Novusterra.

Revolutionizing Airfield Infrastructure

The investment comes at a pivotal time as the U.S. Air Force has been grappling with a significant operational challenge. Since 2015, budget constraints have forced the grounding of eight newly refurbished C-5M Super Galaxy cargo planes, leading to increased strain on the remaining aircraft and personnel. Novusterra’s advancement in carbon nanomaterial technology could offer a breakthrough, enhancing the durability of airfields and, in turn, reducing the wear and tear on aircraft.

Multiple Stakeholders, One Vision

Novusterra’s project is an ambitious collaborative effort, involving the Air Force, Kenai Defense, and Texas Tech University. Expressing his pride in the partnership, Greg Jensen, CEO of Novusterra, emphasized the potential to fortify military and national infrastructure. The collective vision is to leverage low-cost, high-quality carbon nanomaterials and graphene production, providing advanced, greener materials for infrastructure development.

Aligning with Global Infrastructure Trends

The Global Infrastructure Outlook predicts the need for a staggering $94 trillion investment in infrastructure by 2040, with an extra $3.5 trillion aimed at Sustainable Development Goals related to electricity and water. Novusterra’s technology could significantly contribute to this growth. Their association with American Resources Corporation, an environmentally responsible supplier of raw materials for infrastructure and electrification markets, further strengthens their position. American Resources aims to scale its asset portfolio to meet rising infrastructure and electrification demands while mitigating legacy industry risks.