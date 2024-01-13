U.S. 40 Reopens After Closure Due to Downed Utility Lines

The U.S. 40 at South Old National Road, a crucial roadway near the Ohio-Indiana border, has been reopened after a day-long closure prompted by downed utility lines and debris. The closure affected the road for the majority of Friday, causing significant traffic disruptions in the vicinity.

AES Ohio Swift Response

AES Ohio, the local utility provider, had its crews working through the night to clear a tree that had been caught in the power lines. Their prompt response ensured the restoration of normalcy, minimizing the impact on the local residents and motorists.

Weather Woes

The area was under a Wind Advisory, with meteorologists from Storm Center 7 predicting sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach a staggering 50 mph. Such conditions dramatically increase the likelihood of downed trees, power lines, and stray debris – a grim reality that manifested on U.S. 40.

Unforeseen Closure

Initially, U.S. 40 was closed in both directions at this location, as reported by OHGO. The Preble County Sheriff’s dispatch indicated that the road closure was not precipitated by a crash, but could not confirm if it was directly weather-related. During the closure, motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and smooth flow of traffic.

As the situation developed, updates were provided to keep the public informed and aware. The reopening of U.S. 40 at South Old National Road marks the end of this episode, but with the prevailing wind advisory, the residents and motorists are advised to stay vigilant.