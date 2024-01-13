en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

U.S. 40 Reopens After Closure Due to Downed Utility Lines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
U.S. 40 Reopens After Closure Due to Downed Utility Lines

The U.S. 40 at South Old National Road, a crucial roadway near the Ohio-Indiana border, has been reopened after a day-long closure prompted by downed utility lines and debris. The closure affected the road for the majority of Friday, causing significant traffic disruptions in the vicinity.

AES Ohio Swift Response

AES Ohio, the local utility provider, had its crews working through the night to clear a tree that had been caught in the power lines. Their prompt response ensured the restoration of normalcy, minimizing the impact on the local residents and motorists.

Weather Woes

The area was under a Wind Advisory, with meteorologists from Storm Center 7 predicting sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach a staggering 50 mph. Such conditions dramatically increase the likelihood of downed trees, power lines, and stray debris – a grim reality that manifested on U.S. 40.

Unforeseen Closure

Initially, U.S. 40 was closed in both directions at this location, as reported by OHGO. The Preble County Sheriff’s dispatch indicated that the road closure was not precipitated by a crash, but could not confirm if it was directly weather-related. During the closure, motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and smooth flow of traffic.

As the situation developed, updates were provided to keep the public informed and aware. The reopening of U.S. 40 at South Old National Road marks the end of this episode, but with the prevailing wind advisory, the residents and motorists are advised to stay vigilant.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
'Adopt a Neighbor': Spokane's Community-Driven Response to Snow Removal Challenges
In the heart of Spokane County, Washington, a vibrant initiative is unfolding. The Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington, a beacon for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, is addressing a snowballing issue — snow removal for those who can’t do it themselves. At the epicenter of this novel endeavor is Sheri Riehl,
'Adopt a Neighbor': Spokane's Community-Driven Response to Snow Removal Challenges
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
3 mins ago
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
3 mins ago
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
2 mins ago
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
2 mins ago
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins ago
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
2 mins
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
3 mins
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
3 mins
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
3 mins
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
4 mins
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
4 mins
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
4 mins
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app