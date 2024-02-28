U-Haul Expands with New Eco-Friendly Facility in Locust Grove, Targets 2026 Opening

U-Haul is taking a strategic leap forward with the construction of its latest facility, U-Haul Moving & Storage Locust Grove at Tanger Blvd., marking a significant expansion into Locust Grove. Acquired on January 2nd, this move not only aims to enhance U-Haul's storage and moving solutions but also underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and community-focused employment.

Strategic Expansion and Community Impact

With the facility's completion targeted for 2026, U-Haul plans to introduce over 700 indoor, climate-controlled storage units equipped with advanced security features. The multi-story self-storage building will cater to the growing demand for high-quality, affordable storage solutions. Beyond storage, the facility will offer a comprehensive range of services including truck rentals, towing equipment, and professional hitch installation. U-Haul president Jon Scoville expressed excitement about serving the Locust Grove community, highlighting the potential for job creation and the company's preference for hiring veterans.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

U-Haul's dedication to environmental stewardship is evident in its shared-use business model and initiatives like the U-Box Load Share program, which recently garnered a 2023 Best in Biz gold award. This approach not only promotes the efficient use of resources but also aligns with the company's broader sustainability goals, including the Adaptive Reuse program that repurposes existing buildings to reduce carbon footprint. The new facility in Locust Grove embodies these principles, offering eco-friendly services that meet the needs of the modern consumer.

A History of Leadership in DIY Moving

Since its inception in 1945, U-Haul has established itself as a leader in the do-it-yourself moving sector, with a significant presence across the U.S. and Canada. The company's vast fleet and self-storage capacity have made it a go-to choice for individuals seeking reliable and accessible moving solutions. The new venture in Locust Grove is expected to further solidify U-Haul's position in the market, contributing to its legacy of innovation, sustainability, and community support.

As U-Haul breaks ground on its latest project, the Locust Grove facility stands as a testament to the company's enduring vision. By combining state-of-the-art services with a commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, U-Haul is not just expanding its footprint but also paving the way for a more sustainable future in the moving and storage industry.