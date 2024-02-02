Tyra Biosciences Secures $200M Private Placement Financing

Biotechnology firm Tyra Biosciences, Inc., known for its precision medicines targeting FGFR biology, has secured a substantial private placement financing deal worth nearly $200 million. The transaction, anticipated to conclude on February 6, 2024, brings together institutional and accredited investors like RA Capital Management, Boxer Capital, BVF Partners, Nextech Invest Ltd, OrbiMed, and 5AM Ventures.

Details of the Financing Deal

The company will release approximately 15.4 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants, each priced at $13.01 per share or $13.009 per pre-funded warrant. These pre-funded warrants can be exercised immediately at $0.001 per share and carry no expiration date. This deal aligns with Nasdaq's at-the-market rules.

Although the deal isn't registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and hence faces restrictions in the U.S. market without registration or an exemption, Tyra Biosciences assures it will file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of the common stock and warrant shares.

Funding Fuels Growth and Drug Development

CEO Todd Harris highlighted that the funding would solidify the company's financial position during a period of substantial growth. This growth centers around the development of TYRA-300, an oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor for achondroplasia, NMIBC, and metastatic urothelial carcinoma, as well as TYRA-200 and other drug candidates discovered through their proprietary SNÃ...P platform.

Company's Financial Health and Future Outlook

With a current market capitalization of approximately $560.17 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21, Tyra Biosciences is not profitable at present. However, the company's financial health appears robust, boasting more cash than debt and liquid assets exceeding short-term obligations. Despite this, the company faces challenges like downward earnings revisions by analysts and weak gross profit margins.

