Tyonek Services Group Acquires Key Hangar Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

Tyonek Services Group, Inc. (TSG), a subsidiary of Tyonek Native Corporation, has successfully completed the acquisition of a 68,000-square-foot hangar facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This strategic move allows TSG to widen its horizons and improve its offerings in aircraft maintenance and modification services.

A Strategic Acquisition

The hangar, which is located at 2840 Wall Triana Highway, is capable of servicing both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. TSG has been leasing the facility since 2018, which is registered as an FAA certified 14 CFR Part 145 Repair Station. Its advantageous position within the Security Identification Display Area at Huntsville International Airport adds to its strategic value.

The facility is equipped with back shops that support various levels of maintenance for rotary wing aircraft. This acquisition will enable TSG to significantly expand its portfolio and enhance the quality of its service offerings in the sector.

Leadership Insights

TSG's President, Paul Stein, and CEO, Stephen Peskosky, both emphasized the importance of this acquisition. Stein pointed out the potential for enhanced service quality, while Peskosky identified it as a strategic benefit for long-term growth in the aircraft maintenance services sector.

Paving the Way for Future Growth

The acquisition of this hangar facility is a testament to TSG's commitment to growth and service excellence in the aircraft maintenance and modification industry. This move not only strengthens TSG's position in the market but also paves the way for future expansion and enhancement of services. It underlines TSG's dedication to providing top-notch aviation services, thereby setting a benchmark in the industry.