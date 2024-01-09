Tyler Perry Honors Josephine Wright’s Legacy Amid Land Dispute

Josephine Wright, a 94-year-old great-great-grandmother from Hilton Head, South Carolina, who was at the center of a land dispute, has passed away. A figure of resilience, Wright was battling against Bailey Point Investment, a developer attempting to claim her Civil War-era property. Her legacy, however, continues to inspire and evoke deep respect, most notably from renowned producer, Tyler Perry.

Wright’s Legacy of Resistance

Wright’s home, a symbol of heritage deeply intertwined with the Gullah Geechee Islander community, descendants of West African slaves, had been in her family since the Civil War. Despite facing a lawsuit from the developers alleging parts of her property encroached on their land, Wright remained steadfast in her resistance. Her fight to preserve her home and heritage caught the attention of Perry, who found himself deeply moved and inspired by her courage.

Perry’s Tribute and Promise

Perry, who had pledged to build Wright a new home in the summer of 2023, expressed his sorrow over her passing before he could hand over the keys to the new house. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he paid tribute to Wright’s fighting spirit and vowed to fulfill his commitment. “I am heartbroken to share that Ms. Josephine didn’t get to see her new house. I was going to surprise her with the keys next month. But I will keep my word to her. Her family will have this house,” Perry wrote.

A Community United

Wright’s grandchildren have pledged to continue the fight against the developers, carrying forward their great-great-grandmother’s legacy of resilience. Former State Representative Bakari Sellers also honored Wright’s legacy, emphasizing the importance of generational wealth and land ownership within their community. The future of Wright’s home remains uncertain, but the solidarity shown by individuals like Perry signifies the enduring impact of her struggle.