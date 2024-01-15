Tyler City Offices Close Amidst Extreme Cold, Emergency Services Continue

In response to the extreme cold and deteriorating road conditions, the city of Tyler has announced the closure of non-emergency city offices on Tuesday, January 16. This decision aligns with the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)'s request for energy conservation amidst the chilling weather conditions. The closure includes the front lobbies of the Ferguson Street and Faulkner Park Police Stations, as well as the Property and Evidence Unit.

Emergency Services Remain Operational

Despite the hindrance of weather, emergency services will continue without interruptions. The city's Street Department is operating sanding trucks round the clock to ensure roads are open for first responders and emergency crews. Meanwhile, essential water and wastewater services will continue to function at full capacity.

Resumption of Normal Operations

City officials have indicated that normal operations across all departments, including Transit and Paratransit services, are expected to resume on Wednesday, weather permitting. However, the public is reminded that this is contingent on the weather conditions and may change if necessary.

Delays in Trash Collection

In addition to office closures, the city has also addressed the delay in trash collection for Monday and Tuesday. Residents are advised to keep their trash and recycling carts out until collection occurs. As with other services, trash collection is anticipated to resume on Wednesday, assuming favorable weather conditions.

Wider Impact Across East Texas

The closure of Tyler city offices is part of a broader response to the winter weather conditions affecting East Texas. Several other municipalities, including the City of Longview, have announced similar closures, with public meetings postponed and transit services halted. School districts including Pine Tree ISD, Gilmer ISD, Spring Hill ISD, and Longview ISD have also announced campus closures for Tuesday. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory for the Longview area through Monday afternoon.