TxDOT Implements Preemptive Measures Against Winter Weather

In an effort to counter potential winter weather hazards, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has embarked on preemptive brine operations on key roadways in the Atlanta District. This strategic move, which began Friday, aims to prevent the accumulation of ice and snow, thereby ensuring safer travel conditions for motorists.

Preparations Against Winter Weather

The brine operations, which comprise the application of a salt and water solution, are focused primarily on Interstates 20 and 30, as well as US 59. This solution acts as a barrier between the road surface and the weather elements, preventing ice and snow from adhering to the pavement. Such measures are crucial in maintaining clear and passable roads during adverse weather conditions.

Extensive Coverage Across Nine Counties

The operation extends beyond major highways, covering all bridges within the nine-county district. This area includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, and other counties. The brine solution is applied to all of these structures, further enhancing the safety measures in place for the impending winter weather.

A Part of TxDOT’s Winter Weather Response Plan

This initiative comes as part of TxDOT’s winter weather response plan, a carefully crafted strategy aimed at ensuring road safety during the colder months. Crews across Texas, including those from Pharr, San Angelo, Houston, and Atlanta, are working tirelessly to pretreat roads with brine and maintain the operation of traffic signals. In the San Angelo office alone, over 20,000 gallons of brine have been spread across problem areas in their 15-county district.