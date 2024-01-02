Two-Year Vehicle Registration Renewal Wins Over North Carolina Drivers

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, more than a dozen new laws went into effect in North Carolina, including a 28.3% hike in electric vehicle registration costs. However, one change has been welcomed by drivers across the state: the option to renew vehicle registration for two years instead of just one. This policy, introduced in November 2023, offers a respite from the annual chore of registration renewal.

Double the Convenience, Half the Hassle

Vehicle owners in North Carolina now have the choice to pay double and renew their registration for two years. Both the online and in-person registration platforms offer this option. For drivers like Leah Mathews and Sandra Langenkamp, this move is a game-changer. The extended renewal period not only saves time but also eliminates the annual hassle associated with vehicle registration.

Time for Mahjong, Not Paperwork

Mathews and Langenkamp, both avid Mahjong players, appreciate the more relaxed renewal policy as it frees up more time for their favorite leisure activity. Mathews, who highly values convenience, even expressed a desire for an extended renewal period of up to five years, assuming the financial commitment wouldn’t be an issue.

Facing the Transportation Budget Shortfall

