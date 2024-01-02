en English
Automotive

Two-Year Vehicle Registration Renewal Wins Over North Carolina Drivers

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, more than a dozen new laws went into effect in North Carolina, including a 28.3% hike in electric vehicle registration costs. However, one change has been welcomed by drivers across the state: the option to renew vehicle registration for two years instead of just one. This policy, introduced in November 2023, offers a respite from the annual chore of registration renewal.

Double the Convenience, Half the Hassle

Vehicle owners in North Carolina now have the choice to pay double and renew their registration for two years. Both the online and in-person registration platforms offer this option. For drivers like Leah Mathews and Sandra Langenkamp, this move is a game-changer. The extended renewal period not only saves time but also eliminates the annual hassle associated with vehicle registration.

Time for Mahjong, Not Paperwork

Mathews and Langenkamp, both avid Mahjong players, appreciate the more relaxed renewal policy as it frees up more time for their favorite leisure activity. Mathews, who highly values convenience, even expressed a desire for an extended renewal period of up to five years, assuming the financial commitment wouldn’t be an issue.

Facing the Transportation Budget Shortfall

Meanwhile, state transportation departments across the country are grappling with a lack of funding for road maintenance. In Oregon, a budget shortfall has hampered winter maintenance, prompting lawmakers to consider a $19 million boost to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s budget. States like Maryland are also struggling with reduced tax and fee collections and rising costs. Amid declining gas tax collections, experts are urging transportation departments to prioritize maintenance over new construction projects. In Washington state, the call for prioritizing existing infrastructure over new projects is growing louder.

Automotive Transportation United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

