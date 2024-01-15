Two Walmart Stores in San Diego County Set to Close, Sparking Local Concern

Two Walmart stores in San Diego County are closing their doors on February 9. The imminent closures are due to a combination of underperformance and the failure to renew leases with property managers. The stores in question are situated at 2121 Imperial Ave., San Diego, and 605 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon. Walmart expressed a heartfelt thank you to their loyal customers for their continued patronage at these locations.

Local Reaction to the Closures

Local residents have voiced their disappointment over the impending closures. Adrian Ibarra, a frequent shopper at both locations, expressed his dismay, citing the stores’ convenient prices and locations as a significant loss. Another regular customer, Alicia Philips, took time to commend the employees at the Parkway Plaza Walmart for their exceptional service and dedication.

Impact on Nearby Businesses

The closures are not only affecting shoppers but also nearby businesses. Cindy Gomez, who owns a popular Mexican restaurant near the El Cajon Walmart, admitted that many locals, including her own customers, depend on the store for their shopping needs. Despite this, she remains optimistic about the shopping center’s future.

Walmart’s Assurance to Employees

In light of the closures, Walmart has reassured its employees that they will not be left jobless. The company has promised that associates from the closing stores will have the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart locations in the vicinity, ensuring the preservation of their livelihoods.

As speculation continues about the future use of the spaces, the closures present a significant shift in the local retail landscape. The departure of these stores will undoubtedly leave a void in the community, with concerns mounting over the scarcity of grocery store options in the area following the closures.