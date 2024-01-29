'Two-Plus-Two' Meeting Planned by U.S. and Philippines Amid South China Sea Tensions

In a historic move, the United States and the Philippines are in discussions to host a high-level diplomatic and defense meeting in Manila this spring. This 'two-plus-two' dialogue, a term indicative of the meeting's structure with both nations' defense and diplomatic officials, would be the first of its kind to occur in the Philippines since its initiation in 2012.

Reviving the 'Two-Plus-Two' Dialogue

Although these talks were put on hold for seven years, they were revived last year, marking a renewed commitment to strengthen alliances and address shared security concerns. The proposed meeting serves as a testament to the nations' collective efforts to counterbalance China's assertive activities in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea: A Strategic Flashpoint

The South China Sea, a region of strategic importance and territorial disputes, has been a breeding ground for escalating tensions. China's expansion of its military and economic influence in the area has triggered international apprehension, with neighboring countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam feeling the pressure.

ASEAN's Stand Against China's Aggression

This 'two-plus-two' dialogue goes beyond bilateral relations, shedding light on the broader diplomatic efforts by ASEAN members to navigate the turbulent waters of the South China Sea. Currently, negotiations are underway for a Code of Conduct (COC) aimed at managing maritime tensions in the region. However, these negotiations face significant hurdles, given the People's Republic of China's aggressive tactics in the region.