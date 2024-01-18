Two-Hour Delays Announced in Charles and Calvert Counties; NAS Patuxent River Adjusts Schedule

Charles County and Calvert County have announced a two-hour delay in operations on Friday, January 19, 2024, as a result of ongoing weather conditions that are currently under observation. In Charles County, Code 2 will be applied to staff who follow the code system. Meanwhile, Calvert County has stated that morning Pre-Kindergarten sessions will be cancelled.

Advertisment

Delayed Schedule for NAS Patuxent River

NAS Patuxent River will remain open with a delayed arrival schedule for non-essential personnel. This implies that non-essential personnel are granted an additional two hours before they are expected to report to work, providing them with sufficient time to navigate potentially hazardous weather conditions. The regular opening of Child Development Center/Child and Youth Programs will not be affected.

Instructions for Essential Personnel

Advertisment

Essential personnel at NAS Patuxent River, tasked with critical operations encompassing security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial functions, are to report to work as per their usual schedule. This directive applies to both civil service employees and contract employees who are designated as essential personnel.

Precautions for Drivers

Cognizant of the potential risks posed by the current weather conditions, the station has urged drivers to park their vehicles in groups to facilitate more efficient snow plowing efforts. This strategy is especially recommended for those arriving early at the station, as it would aid in maintaining clear and safe pathways for all personnel.