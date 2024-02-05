Two Harbors Investment Corp. CFO, Mary Riskey, to Retire

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a leading real estate investment trust, has announced that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mary Riskey, is stepping down. The company has initiated an external search for a successor to Riskey, who will continue to serve until August 1, 2024, or until the appointment of a new CFO.

A Legacy of Excellence

During her tenure, Mary Riskey played a critical role in steering the financial operations of Two Harbors. Her strategic financial acumen and dedication to the company's growth have been pivotal in shaping the company's trajectory. As Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Riskey led key financial initiatives that bolstered Two Harbors' position in the real estate investment trust sector.

Transition and Continuity

While Riskey's departure marks the end of an era, Two Harbors is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and the continued growth of the company. The search for a new CFO is underway, and Riskey will remain in her position until a successor is appointed or until her scheduled retirement date. This decision underscores Two Harbors' dedication to maintaining operational continuity and its commitment to its stakeholders.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

The retirement of a seasoned executive like Mary Riskey is a significant event in the industry. Her expertise in managing a robust portfolio, including Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) and Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS), has set a high standard for her successor. As the industry continues to evolve, the appointment of a new CFO at Two Harbors will undoubtedly be a closely watched event, with potential implications for the company and the real estate investment trust industry at large.