Twitter’s US User Base Plummets Amid Algorithmic Concerns

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Twitter’s US User Base Plummets Amid Algorithmic Concerns

In the swirling vortex of the social media landscape, Twitter, a once dominant force, is grappling with a significant decline in its American user base. In an alarming revelation, the microblogging giant has seen a dramatic drop of nearly a fifth of its user base in the United States over the past year, shedding approximately 300 million visits per month.

Algorithmic Aggravation

Twittersphere has been rife with complaints about a seemingly over-aggressive algorithm, which users claim has inundated the platform with ads, unmarked spam, and an overabundance of cat videos. This shift in the algorithmic sea, while not detailed explicitly, has seemingly thrown the user experience into disarray, leading to a notable decrease in user engagement and satisfaction.

Business Implications

This steep decline in active users poses a daunting challenge for Twitter. The platform’s business model is heavily tethered to active user participation, with advertising revenue forming the backbone of its earnings. The loss in users, consequently, has resulted in a marked decrease in advertising revenue, sending ripples of concern across the company.

Global Impact and Future Course

While the decline is most pronounced in the United States, Twitter has also witnessed a drop in traffic from other countries. The platform’s daily active users have plummeted from 141 million to 120 million, underscoring the global scale of the problem. Amid these trials, the company is under pressure to adjust its strategy and address user concerns in a bid to recover and reinvigorate its dwindling user base. The path to recovery, however, remains fraught with uncertainty. As Twitter navigates these choppy waters, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see if the social media titan can regain its stride in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

