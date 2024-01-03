en English
Business

Twitter’s Design Flip-Flop and Declining Valuation: A Double Whammy

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
In a move that has sparked conversations and speculation, Twitter has reintroduced headline text to its link preview cards. The feature, which was abruptly removed in October by owner Elon Musk, was intended to enhance the platform’s aesthetics. It briefly made a comeback in November when Musk announced an imminent release to overlay titles on link images. However, the implementation has been inconsistent across various platforms and even disappeared entirely from some users’ views.

The Impact of Inconsistency

The inconsistent application of this feature has stirred up complaints about usability, most notably concerning readability. The issue is particularly pronounced when headlines are superimposed over image backgrounds, causing a strain on users while trying to decipher the content. The move was initially aimed at improving the user experience and providing more context for shared links. However, the erratic application has brought more confusion than clarity.

A Financial Setback

Meanwhile, on the financial front, Twitter’s valuation appears to be spiraling downwards. This decline is evident from Fidelity’s recent monthly holdings report. Fidelity’s investment in Twitter, made back in October 2022, has seen a significant drop in value. It has plunged by 71 percent, tumbling from approximately $19.2 million to a meager $5.6 million.

The Bigger Picture

This downturn coincides with a tumultuous period for Twitter, marked by a critical incident in November. Musk had a controversial interaction with advertisers that sent ripples through the industry. Fidelity’s valuation suggests that Twitter’s worth may now be less than one-third of its $44 billion purchase value estimated in May 2023. Twitter has remained silent on these developments, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.

Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

