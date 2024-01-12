Twitter Faces Significant User Decline and Algorithm Criticism After Elon Musk’s Takeover

In the year since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, the social media platform has witnessed a severe decline in its American user base. In 2023 alone, there was a 19% drop in visits, which equates to a loss of 300-328 million monthly US visits. Data analytics reports and user feedback suggest that an overly aggressive algorithm is to blame, leading to a surge in unmarked spammy ads and an excess of cat videos. This shift has undermined X’s credibility as a reliable news aggregator.

The Exodus of Users and Advertisers

The platform’s departure from its core function has led to a global decrease in Daily Active Users (DAU), from 141 million to 120 million. While the decline is less pronounced internationally, significant traffic drops have been recorded in the UK, France, Germany, and Australia. A Canadian poll has identified key user grievances, which include extremism, fake news, toxicity, and advertising. Other complaints include racism, poor updates, a lack of local news, and dissatisfaction with Musk’s leadership.

Musk’s Ambitious Vision Faces Skepticism

Musk, who acquired the platform in October 2022, has a vision to transform X into an ‘everything app’ akin to WeChat, which includes plans for a peer-to-peer payments system for 2024. However, this vision is met with skepticism in light of the platform’s dwindling engagement. Even Fidelity, a significant financier of Musk’s acquisition, has devalued its shares in X by 71.5%, marking a substantial decrease in the platform’s worth.

Decline in Advertiser Interest

Advertiser interest in the platform has also diminished, with a 16.5% decline in traffic to the advertising dashboard. Of the top 100 advertisers, only 54 remain. Users have voiced their frustration with the algorithm’s content curation, criticizing the prevalence of unwanted content and the scarcity of relevant news.