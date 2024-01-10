Twitch Preparing for Major Layoffs Amid Financial Concerns

Significant changes are afoot at Amazon’s streaming platform, Twitch, as the company reportedly readies itself for a major reduction in its workforce. According to Bloomberg News, the platform is gearing up to lay off around 35% of its staff, a figure that translates to approximately 500 employees. This decision, which could be officially announced as early as next Wednesday, comes after a period of financial uncertainty and internal restructuring within the company. Despite being a part of Amazon for almost a decade, Twitch has yet to reach the coveted milestone of profitability.

Twitch’s Struggle with Profitability

In December, Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy, revealed a significant move: the company’s operations in South Korea would be halted in February. The reason cited for this decision was the steep operating costs and network fees associated with running a high-traffic website in the country. With the platform supporting an astonishing 1.8 billion hours of live video content per month, the operating costs are indeed monumental. This is true despite the company’s reliance on Amazon’s robust infrastructure.

Internal Restructuring amid Financial Concerns

The planned layoffs follow a tumultuous period for Twitch. The past year saw the departure of several key executives and two rounds of layoffs, totalling over 400 employees. These workforce adjustments were part of a broader effort within Amazon to streamline operations and address financial concerns. The platform’s user and revenue growth failed to meet expectations, triggering the need for such drastic measures.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

The information regarding the potential layoffs at Twitch has not been officially confirmed by the company itself. At the time of this report, Twitch did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the matter. As we await further details, the employees at Twitch, along with the rest of the tech industry, are undoubtedly on tenterhooks.