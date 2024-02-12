Twisters: The Thrilling Sequel to the 1996 Classic Storms onto Screens

Get ready for a storm of excitement as the trailer for "Twisters" whirls onto your screens. Released during the Super Bowl, this sequel to the 1996 classic "Twister" is set to hit theaters on July 19, promising an electrifying spectacle.

A Cast to Weather Any Storm

Boasting a stellar lineup, "Twisters" features Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, among others. These talented actors will portray a group of storm chasers who find themselves in the eye of the storm, both literally and metaphorically.

A New Spin on a Classic Tale

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, "Twisters" is not a simple reboot or continuation of its predecessor. Instead, it's a standalone story that pays homage to the original while carving its own path. According to Glen Powell, the new film takes place in the modern era, allowing for more advanced technology and even more intense tornado action.

Chasing Storms and Breaking Records

The first "Twister" was a box office hit and garnered positive reviews, setting high expectations for the sequel. With expert consultants returning to lend their knowledge, "Twisters" aims to deliver an authentic and thrilling experience that will captivate audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.

As we eagerly await the release of "Twisters," one thing is certain: this storm-chasing adventure will be a force to be reckoned with. So, buckle up and prepare for a wild ride through the unpredictable world of tornadoes.