Twin Ports Braces for Busy Winter with Record-Breaking Navigation Season

As the biting cold of winter takes over, the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior prepare to host a fleet of eight ships during the off-season. This significant uptick from the previous winter has not been seen since the 2016-17 season. The maritime spectacle includes the majestic Paul R. Tregurtha, distinguished as the longest ship navigating the Great Lakes.

The Last Voyage

The John J. Boland, braving the icy waters, made the final shipment of the season. It delivered iron ore to the Algoma Steel facility in Canada before returning to the ports for the winter layup. This movement marks a period of intense activity at the ports as the ships tuck in for the winter.

Economic Impact

Over the winter, an estimated 200 tradespeople will find employment maintaining these massive vessels. The implications are far-reaching, with potential spending projected to exceed $2 million per vessel. Thus, the winter layup is not just a maritime event but a significant economic driver for the region.

Soo Locks: The Maritime Lifeline

Integral to maritime transport, the Soo Locks have closed for their annual maintenance on January 15. The 748-foot S.S. Philip R. Clarke was the last ship to pass through before the closure. The locks will remain closed for over two months, reopening in stages with the Poe Lock on March 25 and the MacArthur Lock on April 24.

Record-Breaking Season

The end of an extended 277-day navigation season for international traffic at the Port of Duluth-Superior was marked by the departure of the Nordika Desgagnes. The vessel set sail for Ireland on December 29, carrying beet pulp pellets, making this the longest season on record and the latest ocean-going vessel departure.