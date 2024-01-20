Twelve Veterans to Join Connecticut's Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Twelve distinguished veterans are set to join the ranks of the esteemed Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023. Established in 2005, the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame is a beacon of recognition overseen by the state's Department of Veterans Affairs and the Connecticut Military Department. The Hall of Fame honors those who have not only served their country with valor but have also continued their service in various capacities within their communities following their military careers.

A Celebration of Service

The inductees, representing an array of military branches, reflect a diverse group of individuals who have staunchly maintained their commitment to community service post-military. This commitment is embodied not only in their military service but also in their ongoing contributions through advocacy, volunteerism, and service to fellow service members, veterans, and their families within Connecticut.

Expressions of Gratitude

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz expressed profound gratitude towards the inductees for their service to the country and their ongoing commitment to the community. Echoing these sentiments, Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronald Welch, also conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the inductees. Drawing attention to their impact during military service and their continued dedication, Welch highlighted the veterans as pillars of service, volunteerism, and advocacy.

The Induction Ceremony

The 2023 class of inductees will be honored at a ceremonious induction on January 25. The induction ceremony will take place at the Gold Star Families Memorial Auditorium, situated on the DVA campus at 287 West St., Rocky Hill. To date, the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame boasts 113 honored veterans, with the Class of 2023 set to increase this number. These veterans, through their service and subsequent community contributions, stand as embodiments of the spirit of service that the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame seeks to honor.