Twelve Cadets Graduate from CORE Custody Academy, Ready to Serve

On December 29, a group of twelve cadets marked the completion of their training at Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy. The graduation ceremony, held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, celebrated the successful completion of the CORE Academy Class No. 15.

Intensive Training and Rigorous Curriculum

The graduates have undergone an intensive 260-hour comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course. This six-week academy is known for its rigorous curriculum and holistic approach to training. It prepares students to become correctional officers by providing training that is mental, moral, emotional, and physical in nature.

The curriculum covers a broad range of topics, including emergency planning, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband handling, arrest and control techniques, physical fitness, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations. The academy strives to equip its students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their future roles.

Graduates Ready to Serve

Following their graduation, most of the cadets are set to join the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office as custody deputies. The graduates of this class include Marco Barajas, Steven Brandenburg, Rafael Camacho, Roland Casimiro, Alexis Garcia, Julissa Gutierrez, Luis Gutierrez, Ruben Hernandez, Jonathan Ramos, Antonio Reynoso, Albert Serna, and Timothy Stevens.

These individuals are stepping into a crucial role in the community, carrying the responsibility of maintaining safety and order. Their training at Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy has equipped them to handle the challenges and demands they will face in their careers as correctional officers.