en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties

TVT II, LLC, a renowned telecommunications company, has announced plans for the construction of a new telecommunications installation in Black Forest, El Paso County, Colorado. The new installation, dubbed ‘Cordera’, is set to be a 130-foot monopine tower, reaching an overall height of 138 feet with appurtenances. The proposed site for this project is near 10765 Kinch Ct, with exact geographic coordinates being 38 degrees 59 minutes 5.18 seconds north latitude and 104 degrees 43 minutes 45.42 seconds west longitude.

Public Notice and Potential Impact on Historic Properties

In a bid to preserve local history and culture, TVT II, LLC issued a public notice regarding the planned construction. The notice calls on the public to provide input concerning any historic properties in the vicinity that might be adversely affected by the tower’s construction. This move underscores the company’s commitment to balancing technological advancement with the preservation of historic and cultural heritage.

Channel for Public Input

DeAnna Anglin of Lotis Environmental, LLC has been appointed as the point person for any concerns or comments related to historic properties potentially affected by the ‘Cordera’ project. Interested parties are urged to reach out via the provided email or phone number. The company requests that any communication should include specific details about the location of the proposed project and a list of potentially affected historic resources, complete with their addresses or approximate locations.

Public Transparency and Engagement

The notice, which was officially published in the Gazette on January 13, 2024, reflects TVT II, LLC’s commitment to public transparency and engagement. It is an invitation to the public to participate in preserving the local history and heritage while ushering in a new era of telecommunications technology.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
The high-profile launch of Osebo’s fashion collection, a much-anticipated event in Ghana’s fashion industry, saw an extravagant display of support from wealthy businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite. The mogul made headlines when he purchased a pair of slippers for a colossal GH¢20,000, affirming his backing for the brand in an ostentatious manner. High-End Fashion
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
AUPCTRE Urges Reversal of Federal Government's Circular on Revenue Remittance
2 mins ago
AUPCTRE Urges Reversal of Federal Government's Circular on Revenue Remittance
Bitcoin Spot ETFs: A Significant Milestone in Financial Markets
6 mins ago
Bitcoin Spot ETFs: A Significant Milestone in Financial Markets
Brands Criticized for Inadequate Tech Update Policies for Smart Appliances
1 min ago
Brands Criticized for Inadequate Tech Update Policies for Smart Appliances
Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Pure Punjabi: Blending Indian Cuisine with Somerset Culture
2 mins ago
Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Pure Punjabi: Blending Indian Cuisine with Somerset Culture
Google Enhances Integration between Google Drive and Google Calendar
2 mins ago
Google Enhances Integration between Google Drive and Google Calendar
Latest Headlines
World News
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
7 seconds
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
8 seconds
Ivory Coast Gears Up for AFCON Amid High Expectations and Rigorous Security Measures
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
36 seconds
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
53 seconds
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
59 seconds
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
59 seconds
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
1 min
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
1 min
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
1 min
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
41 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app