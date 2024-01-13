TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties

TVT II, LLC, a renowned telecommunications company, has announced plans for the construction of a new telecommunications installation in Black Forest, El Paso County, Colorado. The new installation, dubbed ‘Cordera’, is set to be a 130-foot monopine tower, reaching an overall height of 138 feet with appurtenances. The proposed site for this project is near 10765 Kinch Ct, with exact geographic coordinates being 38 degrees 59 minutes 5.18 seconds north latitude and 104 degrees 43 minutes 45.42 seconds west longitude.

Public Notice and Potential Impact on Historic Properties

In a bid to preserve local history and culture, TVT II, LLC issued a public notice regarding the planned construction. The notice calls on the public to provide input concerning any historic properties in the vicinity that might be adversely affected by the tower’s construction. This move underscores the company’s commitment to balancing technological advancement with the preservation of historic and cultural heritage.

Channel for Public Input

DeAnna Anglin of Lotis Environmental, LLC has been appointed as the point person for any concerns or comments related to historic properties potentially affected by the ‘Cordera’ project. Interested parties are urged to reach out via the provided email or phone number. The company requests that any communication should include specific details about the location of the proposed project and a list of potentially affected historic resources, complete with their addresses or approximate locations.

Public Transparency and Engagement

The notice, which was officially published in the Gazette on January 13, 2024, reflects TVT II, LLC’s commitment to public transparency and engagement. It is an invitation to the public to participate in preserving the local history and heritage while ushering in a new era of telecommunications technology.