en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

TVA Bolsters Power Generation with Three New High-tech Natural Gas Units

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
TVA Bolsters Power Generation with Three New High-tech Natural Gas Units

In an era where the need for clean, efficient, and reliable power is paramount, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has ushered in 2024 with a monumental stride towards sustainable energy. The TVA has successfully launched three high-tech natural gas units at the Paradise Combined Cycle Plant, significantly enhancing the plant’s capacity, and marking a significant milestone in the region’s energy infrastructure.

Stepping Up Power Generation

The TVA’s new units, which commenced commercial operation on December 31, have added a robust 750 megawatts of power to the plant’s capacity, an amount capable of supplying electricity to over 440,000 average homes. A remarkable feat during testing saw these state-of-the-art units reach full power in approximately 11 minutes, demonstrating their ability to respond swiftly to fluctuations in electricity demand, especially during periods of extreme temperatures.

(Read Also: Significant Winter Storm Braces to Break Records Across 20 States)

Building a Stronger Grid

This development is not an isolated one; it’s part of a broader strategy initiated by the TVA. Back in July, the authority brought into operation a trio of combustion turbines at the Colbert site in Alabama, collectively contributing nearly 1,500 megawatts of additional power compared to the previous winter. This move fortifies the grid, making it more resilient to disruptions, and significantly reducing the risk of rolling blackouts experienced due to freezing temperatures right before the new year.

(Read Also: Massive Beef Recall Over E.coli Fears: Valley Meats, LLC under Scrutiny)

A Future-Ready Energy Strategy

The new units, as TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash points out, play a vital role in the transition to a carbon-neutral future while ensuring a reliable energy supply. The integration of these units is a strategic move by the TVA, which plans to incorporate more than 3,800 megawatts of generation capacity into the grid by 2028. According to Jamie Cook, TVA’s general manager of major projects, these modern combustion turbines (CTs) are replacing older, less efficient ones, and offer cleaner energy compared to coal-fired generation. They are also critically important when other renewable energy sources, like solar, are not available, thereby reinforcing the grid with dependable power during peak demand periods.

Read More 

0
Energy United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Keran Valley's Kundian and Pathroo Villages Receive First-Time Grid Connectivity

By Dil Bar Irshad

Surviving the Winter: Tips to Stay Warm and Protect Homes

By BNN Correspondents

GreenYellow Boosts its Renewable Energy Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices ...
@Business · 9 mins
Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices ...
heart comment 0
Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan's 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project
Fly Solartech Revolutionizes Household Solar Energy with New iCarus Module

By Quadri Adejumo

Fly Solartech Revolutionizes Household Solar Energy with New iCarus Module
New Year, Recurring Themes: An Overview of the Stock Market’s Current Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year, Recurring Themes: An Overview of the Stock Market's Current Dynamics
IndiGrid Secures Major Interstate Transmission Projects; SECI Invites Bids for Solar PV Power Projects

By Rafia Tasleem

IndiGrid Secures Major Interstate Transmission Projects; SECI Invites Bids for Solar PV Power Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
21 seconds
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
1 min
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
1 min
Congress on the Clock: Impending Shutdown, Political Deadlocks, and Product Safety Concerns
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
1 min
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up Paris Olympics with His Distinctive Flavor
2 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up Paris Olympics with His Distinctive Flavor
Americans Welcome 2024 with Hope and Resolutions: CBS News/YouGov Survey
2 mins
Americans Welcome 2024 with Hope and Resolutions: CBS News/YouGov Survey
Sam Neill Reveals 'Jurassic Park' Challenges and Personal Health Struggles
2 mins
Sam Neill Reveals 'Jurassic Park' Challenges and Personal Health Struggles
Irish Premiership Showdown: Linfield and Crusaders Battle for Supremacy
2 mins
Irish Premiership Showdown: Linfield and Crusaders Battle for Supremacy
El Salvador Invests Heavily in its Healthcare System
2 mins
El Salvador Invests Heavily in its Healthcare System
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
32 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
41 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app