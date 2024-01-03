Tuscaloosa Gears up for Major Infrastructure Upgrade with ‘Flyover’ Bridge

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, gears up for a significant infrastructure upgrade as it braces for the construction of a new ‘flyover’ bridge. The bridge, which will span from Interstate 359 over Skyland Boulevard to Plantation Road on Highway 69 South, is designed to mitigate traffic congestion in a heavily trafficked area. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the daily vehicle count in this corridor stands at an incredible 56,000, marking an 11% surge since 2016.

Revolutionizing Traffic Flow

The innovative ‘flyover’ bridge serves a dual purpose – to improve traffic flow and to enhance the quality of life for commuters. The bridge will enable vehicles to ‘fly over’ U.S. 11 or Skyland Boulevard without having to stop at the intersection of 359 and Skyland Boulevard. This strategic bypass will promote smoother commuting by significantly reducing waiting times at traffic lights and minimizing potential traffic snarls.

A Hefty Investment for a Worthwhile Cause

With a total estimated cost of $89 million, inclusive of preliminary work, the project stands as the largest infrastructure endeavor in Tuscaloosa for the year 2024. The substantial investment underscores the commitment of the Tuscaloosa Road Improvement Commission and ALDOT to transform the city’s infrastructure and enhance commuter experiences.

A Journey of Three Years

The journey to the new bridge commences with preparatory work, including the temporary closure of approximately 100 feet of Oscar Baxter Road for utility adjustments. Construction is set to start in earnest come summer, marking the beginning of a three-year journey. The anticipation is palpable, the promise of easier commutes and less congested roads a beacon of hope for the residents of Tuscaloosa.