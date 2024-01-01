en English
Science & Technology

Turning Green Tech Waste into Wealth: How Startups are Recycling Renewable Energy Materials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Turning Green Tech Waste into Wealth: How Startups are Recycling Renewable Energy Materials

The United States’ leap towards renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, coupled with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), marks a historic stride in reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, cutting carbon emissions, and grappling with climate change. But this monumental shift isn’t without its challenges. One looming concern is the impending waste from millions of solar panels, wind turbines, and lithium-ion EV batteries once they reach their lifespan limit. Enterprising startups, however, are seizing this challenge as an opportunity, laying the groundwork for a sustainable circular economy that focuses on recycling and reusing these materials.

Renewable Energy: A Rising Force

In the previous year, wind and solar energy contributed a significant 13.6% to utility-scale electricity in the U.S. This number is expected to skyrocket as the nation continues to bolster its renewable energy infrastructure. EVs are also on the rise, accounting for 5.8% of total vehicle sales in 2022. With anticipated regulatory changes such as the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed emissions limits, the market share for EVs could balloon to 67% by 2032.

(Read Also: India: An Emerging Global Leader in Climate Action)

The Challenge of Waste Management

The rapid adoption of renewable energy sources and EVs raises a pressing question: what happens when these products reach the end of their life cycle? For instance, solar panels have an average lifespan of 25 to 30 years, and with over 500 million in usage in the U.S., the volume of waste is predicted to surge. A 2019 study forecasted that between 2030 and 2060, about 9.8 million metric tons of solar panel waste could amass. Currently, most expired panels are dumped in landfills due to lower disposal costs than recycling. However, as the recycling industry is expected to become more cost-effective, it could significantly reduce landfill usage.

(Read Also: Market Dynamics in 2023: A Year of Optimism, Caution, and Shrewd Investments)

Turning Waste into Wealth: The Rise of Recycling Startups

Recognizing the potential in this impending waste issue, innovative companies are stepping up to the plate. Texas-based startup Solarcycle operates a facility that salvages 95% of materials from expired solar panels. These materials, such as silver, copper, glass, silicon, and aluminum, are reintroduced into the supply chain. Solarcycle’s CEO, Suvi Sharma, underscored the importance of a circular approach to managing solar panel waste, highlighting the potential in turning waste into wealth. The market for recycled solar panel materials could be worth over $2.7 billion by 2030 and skyrocket to around $80 billion by 2050, unveiling a significant opportunity for growth in this sector.

Science & Technology Sustainability United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

