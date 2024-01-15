Turner Turnpike Reopens Post-Multi-Vehicle Crashes Amid Winter Weather Conditions

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has announced the reopening of sections of the Turner Turnpike following major closures caused by two separate multi-vehicle crashes. Previous winter weather conditions had led to these incidents, which saw parts of the turnpike inaccessible for a considerable period.

Reopening of Crucial Lanes

The eastbound lane of Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike near Bristow and a stretch near Kellyville at mile marker 211 have been reopened to traffic. These sections were previously closed due to the multi-vehicle crashes caused by severe winter weather. The crashes involved at least 15 vehicles in one incident alone, leading to significant disruption on the route.

Westbound Lane Cleared

In addition to the eastbound lanes, the westbound lane of I-44/Turner Turnpike at Chandler has also been cleared and is now accessible to motorists. This particular stretch of the turnpike had experienced a sizeable multi-vehicle collision that involved several commercial vehicles.

A Word of Caution from OTA

Despite the reopening of these lanes, the Turnpike Authority is urging drivers to remain cautious and drive slowly to safely navigate any lingering slick spots and snow packs on the road. While the lanes are now open for use, the Authority is advising motorists to use caution and drive for conditions until all remaining slick spots and snow packs have been cleared completely.