Turnberry to Construct Luxury Hotel and Condo Complex in Nashville

Florida-based firm Turnberry, under the leadership of CEO Jackie Soffer, is set to alter the Nashville skyline with a 39-story luxury hotel and condominium complex. Named the St. Regis Nashville and the Residences at the St. Regis, the development is slated to feature 177 hotel rooms and 111 condos. Upper-crust amenities including a restaurant, a lobby bar, a full-service spa, and two amenity decks are part of the blueprint for the 740,000-square-foot project.

Turnberry's Continuing Association with Marriott

Construction of the St. Regis Nashville is projected to commence in 2025 and will be neighbored by the JW Marriott, also built by Turnberry in 2018. The two-parcel site for this development was purchased by Turnberry for $28 million in 2015 and spans less than an acre. While a condo tower and a 400,000-square-foot office building were initial plans considered for the site, these were subsequently abandoned. The St. Regis project symbolizes Turnberry's ongoing partnership with the Marriott brand.

Nashville: A Destination for Luxury Developments

This project contributes to Nashville's growing reputation as a hub for luxury hotel developments. The city's hotel market has witnessed considerable investment activity in recent times. High-profile purchases by Bill Gates' Cascade Investment and New York City-based Dreamscape Companies are worth noting. Nashville's hospitality sector is also seeing an influx of celebrities, with country music icon Dolly Parton's company making its foray into the hotel industry.

Recovering from the Pandemic

Nashville's hospitality sector is showing signs of resilience following the pandemic's impact, which saw a reduction in downtown foot traffic and leisure travel. With the construction of St. Regis Nashville and the Residences at the St. Regis, Turnberry is optimistic about the future of the market and is working towards reinforcing Nashville's standing as a luxury destination.