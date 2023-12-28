en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Turkey’s Quest for Self-Reliance: A Request to Co-Produce GE Aerospace Engines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
Turkey’s Quest for Self-Reliance: A Request to Co-Produce GE Aerospace Engines

In an ambitious move that signals Turkey’s intent to augment its military prowess, the country has formally approached the United States with a request to co-produce GE Aerospace engines. These engines, currently powering the F-16 fighter jets, are sought by Turkey for its domestically produced fighter aircraft, the TAI Kaan. This strategic maneuver is part of Turkey’s broader initiative to advance its defense industry and secure a more self-reliant stance in the field of defense technology.

Steering Towards Self-Reliance

The desired co-production of GE’s F110 engines will ensure supplies for the initial phase of the TAI Kaan aircraft, which is scheduled to make its inaugural flight in January 2024. This request arrives in the wake of Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 program, reinforcing the nation’s resolve to modernize its aging air force independently. By seeking to co-produce these critical components, Turkey is aiming to reduce its dependency on foreign suppliers for its military hardware, thereby gaining greater control over its defense capabilities.

A Global Impact

The outcome of Turkey’s request carries far-reaching implications not merely for the future of its air force but also its standing within the global military landscape. A decision favoring Turkey could potentially alter the dynamics of military technology exchange, setting a precedent for countries aspiring to bolster their defense autonomously. The decision, however, rests in the hands of the United States, who will undoubtedly weigh this request against a complex matrix of geopolitical considerations and the current state of US-Turkey relations.

Policies & Partnerships

The transfer of sensitive military technology, such as GE’s F110 engines, is governed by stringent policies, further complicating the decision process. Meanwhile, Turkey continues to explore other avenues to enhance its defense technology. The nation is currently in dialogue with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc for the co-production of aircraft engines. Additionally, Turkey has struck an agreement with GE Aerospace to conduct F110 Depot Level Maintenance services for several countries operating F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. As the situation evolves, these developments underscore the strategic importance of partnerships in shaping the future of defense industries.

0
Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Myanmar's Political and Military Conflict: A Year-End Examination

By Muhammad Jawad

Russian Vostok Forces Ramp Up Fagot ATGM Training Amid Geopolitical Tension

By Rizwan Shah

Fennek KMW Neutralized: A Blow to Ukraine's Military Strength

By Rizwan Shah

IDF's 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

Ukraine's Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon? ...
@International Relations · 24 mins
Ukraine's Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon? ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Teenager Sentenced for Refusing Military Service: An Act of Conscientious Objection

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Teenager Sentenced for Refusing Military Service: An Act of Conscientious Objection
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees ‘Long and Hard Battle Ahead’: The Role of INS Imphal

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Ugandan Army Announces the Killing of Islamist Rebel Commander Musa Kamusi

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Army Announces the Killing of Islamist Rebel Commander Musa Kamusi
MDL Enhances Indian Navy’s Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD Sanjeev Singhal

By Rafia Tasleem

MDL Enhances Indian Navy's Defense Capabilities: A Reflection by CMD Sanjeev Singhal
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
1 min
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
2 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
4 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
7 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
7 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
7 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
8 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
9 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
12 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
9 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
27 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
36 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
40 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app