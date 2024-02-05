Turkey Growers: Struggling Amidst Obscure Tournament System and Absence of USDA Reforms

In the heartland of Arkansas, Eddie Todd, a seasoned turkey grower and president of the Arkansas Farmers Union, finds himself grappling with confusion and frustration. The root cause of his distress? The tournament system employed by major poultry processing companies, which is responsible for calculating payments to farmers like him. This convoluted system sets neighboring farms in direct competition with one another, all while maintaining a veil of opacity regarding payment calculations.

Turkey Growers: An Overlooked Sector Amidst Reforms

As the federal government has pledged to overhaul this system for the chicken industry, turkey growers like Todd have been left out in the cold. The reforms, unfortunately, do not extend to them. Complexities arising due to differences in animal biology, growth time, and contract variability are touted as reasons for the exclusion of the turkey industry. This has left farmers like Todd wrestling with financial instability and mounting debt, despite years of experience and dedication to the industry.

Consolidation and Dominance: The State of the Turkey Industry

The turkey industry, a mammoth $14 billion market, is dominated by a handful of large companies and remains highly consolidated. The National Turkey Federation, the voice of these industry giants, has successfully argued against including turkey contracts in the USDA's new reforms. Their reasoning? Regulations for turkeys cannot be identical to those for chickens. However, this decision has been met with a wave of criticism, as both chicken and turkey growers operate under strikingly similar contracts and face analogous issues of price fixing, contract opacity, and industry consolidation.

A Cry for Transparency and Fairness

At the receiving end of this system, Todd, and countless others like him, are left grappling with the harsh realities of an industry that often puts profits before people. The plight of these turkey growers highlights the urgent need for transparency, fairness, and inclusive reforms. As the industry continues to operate within its opaque structures, the struggle of the turkey farmers serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of our food system.