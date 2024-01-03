en English
Business

TurboTax Unveils ‘Make Your Moves Count’ Campaign Ahead of 11th Super Bowl Spot

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
TurboTax Unveils ‘Make Your Moves Count’ Campaign Ahead of 11th Super Bowl Spot

TurboTax, a prominent tax preparation service, is unveiling its brand-new campaign, ‘Make Your Moves Count,’ in the run-up to its 11th successive Super Bowl advertisement.

The innovative campaign, conceived by TurboTax’s new creative partner R/GA, spotlights ‘risers’ – individuals making significant life changes and seeking expert tax services to ensure their financial decisions are advantageous during tax season.

A Shift in Narrative

This campaign signifies a strategic departure from last year’s message ‘Don’t Do Your Taxes,’ circulated by Wieden+Kennedy.

The refreshed narrative is an initiative by Intuit Inc., TurboTax’s parent company, to empower its customer base, encompassing both consumers and small businesses, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic’s financial upheaval.

Story-driven Campaign

‘Make Your Moves Count’ leans into personal narratives and comprises a series of films illustrating TurboTax professionals aiding customers in diverse scenarios, such as purchasing a houseboat or transitioning careers.

The Super Bowl spot is slated to continue this story-driven ethos. TurboTax’s alliance with R/GA is perceived as advantageous, given R/GA’s profound comprehension of consumer needs, culture, and technology.

Extending Reach to Spanish-speaking Customers

In a strategic move, TurboTax is expanding its services to cater to Spanish-speaking customers with a comprehensive Spanish-translated tax offering. The campaign incorporates Spanish language advertisements, underscoring TurboTax’s commitment to addressing the unique tax requirements and situations of a diverse customer base.

The overarching objective of the campaign is to inspire individuals to make audacious life choices without apprehension regarding tax implications. With ‘Make Your Moves Count,’ TurboTax underlines its mission to support customers in navigating the tax intricacies of their bold moves, providing accuracy, speed, bilingual support, and maximum refunds guaranteed.

Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

