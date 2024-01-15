Turbodiesel Engines: A Ride Through History and Ongoing Challenges

It's a tale as old as time - or at least, as old as Rudolf Diesel's invention of the diesel engine in 1893. The automotive market has seen diesel engines, and more specifically, turbodiesel engines, become a significant presence in vehicles over the years.

Historical Evolution of Diesel Engines

The first diesel-powered car, a Cummins-powered Packard, didn't hit the roads until 1929. Initially, these engines were naturally aspirated, meaning they did not use turbochargers. Turbochargers were introduced to diesel engines in commercial vehicles during the 1950s and '60s to help these larger vehicles maintain speed on highways. The first turbodiesel car in the United States was the 1978 Mercedes-Benz 300 SD.

Scandal Highlights Diesel Challenges

Volkswagen's Golf, which utilized a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter diesel engine from 2004 to 2008, fell into disrepute as the company faced the Dieselgate scandal due to false claims about its TDI series of turbodiesel engines. This saga underscored the complexities and potential pitfalls of diesel technology.

Modern Diesel Landscape

Fast forward to today, and you'll find that 98 percent of diesel engines in modern vehicles are turbocharged. This statistic raises the question of why there aren't more non-turbo diesel engines in the current market, especially considering that diesel engines tend to have a longer lifespan than gasoline engines. However, the recent recall of over 900,000 pick-up trucks by Ram due to the use of emissions-defeating software brings this question into sharp relief. The engine supplier, Cummins, is facing fines of over $2 billion for fitting illegal emissions-defeating software to vehicles built over a six-year period. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the continued prevalence of diesel engine technology in modern vehicles and the ongoing issues with emissions cheating.