Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program: Transforming City Infrastructure Since 1991

Since its establishment in 1991, the Major Thoroughfare Program in Tupelo has become a cornerstone of the city’s infrastructure. Backed by a self-imposed tax and governed by a citizens’ committee, the program has been pivotal in expediting traffic flow and spurring economic development in the city. The program is now gearing up for its next phase of expansion, with plans to construct a new road in the vicinity of the Barnes Crossing Mall.

Future Plans and Current Initiatives

The proposed road, set to connect Gloster Street to the Barnes Crossing loop, is yet to move beyond the planning stages. Construction is unlikely to commence before the program’s reauthorization in 2026. However, the groundwork for this monumental project is well underway. The current phase of the program, Phase VII, has seen enhancements to Veterans Boulevard and Jackson Street, significantly improving the city’s traffic system.

New Road: A Boost for Connectivity

The proposed new thoroughfare would be approximately 1.33 miles long, with an estimated cost exceeding $10 million—a figure likely to be revised to account for inflation. The envisaged road will cross undeveloped or agricultural land, with easements already receiving positive responses. Spearheading the project is Tupelo’s city engineer, Dennis Bonds, a seasoned professional with an extensive background in construction.

A Model for Effective Infrastructure Development

The Major Thoroughfare Program operates on a pay-as-you-go model, levying 10 mils of property tax specifically to address traffic infrastructure needs. The program has garnered high praise from Tupelo’s citizens and other municipalities for its effectiveness and accountability. As Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan points out, the program’s success is reflected in the city’s ability to handle the daily influx of people, maintaining fluid traffic on its multi-lane roads.