Transportation

Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Program: A Blueprint for Community-led Growth

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program: A Blueprint for Community-led Growth

Picture it: Tupelo, Mississippi, late 1980s. A bustling city facing a significant traffic challenge that threatened to stall its economic momentum and compromise public safety. The issue? Left turns on main thoroughfares without dedicated lanes, causing a cacophony of horns, frustrated drivers, and, unfortunately, accidents. This chaos was not only a public safety issue but a deterrent to local businesses, creating an environment counterproductive to growth.

From Crisis to Opportunity

A city’s annual budget for street improvement and maintenance, at that time, was $1.2 million. However, a comprehensive evaluation by an external firm painted a startling image: $93 million. That was the towering figure necessary to adequately address Tupelo’s traffic woes. But instead of seeing an insurmountable obstacle, city leaders saw an opportunity.

The Major Thoroughfare Program was born out of this crisis. The program was inspired by Mississippi’s 1987 highway improvement act that advocated for pay-as-you-go funding for statewide road improvements. Tupelo’s aldermen, city financial leaders, and the mayor proposed an analogous solution—a solution that hinged on a Mississippi law, which permits municipalities to impose up to 10 mils of tax per year for public service projects.

The Power of Community Approval

This proposed solution promised to double the street improvement budget. Yet, it came with a significant caveat—it required voter approval in a special election for a term of five years. The city’s leaders were not just asking for financial support; they were initiating a partnership with the city’s residents.

A citizens’ committee was established to oversee the use of funds, assuring that every cent of the new budget was allocated as intended. This inclusion of the public not only promoted transparency but fostered a sense of community commitment to the project.

Success and Beyond

The Major Thoroughfare Program was first ratified by Tupelo residents in 1990 and has since been reauthorized six times. Each phase has garnered increasing support, underscoring the residents’ commitment to their city’s progress. The program has facilitated significant improvements in traffic flow and safety. More than that, it has acted as a catalyst for economic development, with new businesses sprouting up wherever road expansions have occurred.

Reflecting on the program’s success, retired city representative Guy Mitchell III extolled the program’s ability to foster community collaboration and its instrumental role as an economic development tool for Tupelo. The Major Thoroughfare Program has proven to be more than a solution to a problem—it’s become a blueprint for community-led growth and development.

0
Transportation United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

