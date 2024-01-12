Tulsa Public Schools Makes Significant Leap in Academic Performance

In a significant move, Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) in Oklahoma has demonstrated substantial academic improvement, with 16 of its 18 schools targeted for enhancement now removed from the state's 'F' list. This accomplishment comes in the wake of a mandate from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, insisting that TPS improves its district by removing at least 18 sites from the failing list.

Advertisment

Superintendent's Warning

State Superintendent Ryan Walters had previously cautioned TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson that the inability to remove schools from the list could lead to their closure. This warning set the stage for a rigorous improvement drive in the district.

Collaborative Effort on Display

Advertisment

During a recent district board meeting, Dr. Johnson revealed the progress made, attributing the success to a collective effort with the Oklahoma State Department of Education's school improvement team. Dr. Johnson also pointed out the positive impact of the Oklahoma state testing program on the district's overall performance.

Continuous Improvement Ahead

Despite the significant progress, Dr. Johnson emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure the removal of all schools from the failing list. The ultimate goal, according to Dr. Johnson, is to provide students with the best quality learning experience possible, and this requires an ongoing commitment to improvement and enhancement of the district's academic performance.