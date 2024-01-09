Tulsa Police Department Building New Hangar for Aviation Unit

Breaking ground on a new chapter in its aviation history, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is setting the foundation for a new hangar and office for its Aviation Unit at the Police Training Academy location. This ambitious project is a milestone for the department, marking a significant transition from its current station at the Tulsa Airpark, a location that has been home to the unit since acquiring their first helicopter in 1982.

Outgrowing the Old, Embracing the New

The current hangar at Tulsa Airpark, although steeped in history, barely accommodates the unit’s two helicopters. Moreover, the office space is considered small and outdated—a stark contrast to the state-of-the-art facility being envisaged. The projected cost of this new facility stands at an estimated $5.6 million, a financial commitment reflecting the importance of the Aviation Unit to the TPD.

Funding the Future

The funding for this project is a blend of federal grants, private donations, and city funds. The American Rescue Plan stands as the major benefactor, contributing a substantial $3.5 million grant. Additional funding includes a generous $1 million from the Hardesty Family Foundation, $870,000 from city funds, and a further $250,000 grant from the Chapman Foundation.

Helicopters vs Drones

Despite advancements in drone technology, TPD Chief Wendell Franklin holds onto the assertion of the continued importance of helicopters for the department. The extended flight capabilities of helicopters, coupled with officers on board to communicate directly with ground forces, provide an invaluable resource in maintaining law and order.

Looking Ahead

Leading the Aviation Unit, TPD Lieutenant Nick Cory anticipates that the new hangar will satisfy the department’s needs for at least the next 20 years. With ample space to comfortably house the two helicopters, the new facility is set to elevate the capabilities and efficiency of the unit. As per the project timeline, the completion is scheduled for May 2025.