Tulsa Community Honors Cassidy Ritchie with Roadside Memorial; Raises Awareness for Domestic Violence

In Tulsa, a touching tribute takes shape as family and friends come together to commemorate the life of Cassidy Ritchie on the very spot where her journey tragically ended. On Highway 412, a roadside memorial now stands as a testament to the life she lived and the love she left behind. A cross, flowers, and a balloon release marked the spot where Ritchie's car was found, turning a scene of sorrow into a beacon of remembrance.

United in Grief and Love

Emotions ran high as family members and friends gathered to pay their respects. The pain of loss was clear in their eyes, yet amidst the grief, there was strength. Ritchie's son, Joey David, spoke about the hardship the family has faced since her passing. His words underscored the importance of family support and the compassion of the community in helping them navigate through this difficult time.

Turning Pain into Purpose

Not content with simply mourning their loss, Ritchie's family is taking a step further. They are using Ritchie's story to raise awareness about domestic violence, a cause deeply intertwined with their personal tragedy. They want to remind those affected that help is available and that they are not alone.

Continuing the Fight for Justice

The family's determination to honor Ritchie's memory extends beyond this roadside memorial. As they advocate for justice in her case, they hope to prevent others from suffering the same fate. The fight for justice, they believe, is also a fight for change, a fight for a world where victims of domestic violence feel empowered to seek help.

A celebration of life for Cassidy Ritchie is scheduled at the Rose Bowl Event Center, another testament to the enduring love and respect the community holds for her. As the balloons ascend to the heavens, they carry with them a message of love, loss, and the hope for a better tomorrow.