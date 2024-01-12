en English
Safety

Tulsa Braces for Severe Cold Weather: City Prepares and Urges Public Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
The City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is bracing for a wave of severe cold weather, anticipated to hit Green Country over the upcoming weekend. The city’s authorities, led by the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency’s executive director, Joseph Kralicek, have been diligently coordinating with various partners to ensure readiness for the impending weather event. These partners encompass a wide range of entities, including nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the homeless, utility providers, and state and federal bodies.

Emergency Center Activation and Recommendations

An emergency center will be activated to a level three, which will enable authorities to closely monitor the situation and respond effectively. Kralicek has been advising residents to stock up on essentials and stay home to avoid the harsh weather conditions. He also reassures residents that the impact of this cold snap is not expected to be as severe as the February 2021 weather event, owing to the lessons learned and precautions taken since then.

Road Maintenance and Safety Measures

Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell has detailed the city’s plan for maintaining road safety during the cold weather. The city’s road crews will be working in shifts to address icy conditions, focusing their efforts on bridges, hills, overpasses, and intersections. McCorkell has emphasized the importance of citizens giving space to working vehicles on the road, a measure that is essential for everyone’s safety.

Extended Shelter Services and Donations

The Tulsa Day Center is taking steps to manage the severe cold weather by expanding shelter services and seeking donations to help people off the streets. They are making efforts to provide necessary gear and check on individuals daily during the cold weather. The city is also preparing its equipment to keep residents safe on roads during winter weather.

Preventive Measures and Public Safety Tips

The City of Tulsa has issued warnings to the public to shelter in place, disconnect sprinklers and hoses, and ensure heating systems are functioning properly. Residents are encouraged to move parked cars off the streets and to manually turn off sprinkler systems to avoid hazards. The agencies are expecting more severe weather conditions on Sunday and Monday, and residents are urged to stay prepared.

