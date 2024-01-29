Tucson Rodeo Parade Charts a New Route for its 99th Annual Event

The 99th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, a beloved tradition in the local community, will embark on a new journey this year. The parade, known for its vibrant display of community spirit and cultural celebration, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. This year, however, the parade's route will be different, beginning at South 12th Avenue and West Drexel Road.

A Change in Course

This change in route is a response to Union Pacific Railroad's decision to stop pausing its trains on the section of track the parade has traditionally crossed. The parade will now proceed east on Drexel to South Nogales Highway, then head north to East Irvington Road, before concluding near the rodeo grounds. This marks only the second time in the parade's long history that its route has been altered, with the last change occurring in 1991 when the parade was moved from downtown.

A Celebration of Community

The Tucson Rodeo Parade is an event known for its grandeur and inclusivity. Featuring over 120 entries, it includes local and national dignitaries, Native American leaders and performers, historic wagons, colorful floats, marching bands, mariachis, rodeo royalty, cowboys, and more. Grandstand tickets are available for those who wish to enjoy the spectacle from the best vantage points.

More than a Parade

While the parade is a significant event, it is just one part of the local news landscape. A Tucson restaurant has been ranked No. 1 in America, a new pickleball facility is set to open soon, jaguar reintroduction efforts are ongoing, and other local developments continue to shape the community's future. As the Tucson Rodeo Parade adapts to its new route, so too does the city continue to evolve and grow.