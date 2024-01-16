Tucson Invites Public Discourse on Transit System Changes

The City of Tucson, in collaboration with Sun Tran, its public transportation provider, has made an open call to its residents. The aim is to engage the public in a series of meetings to discuss and deliberate on the proposed changes to the city's transit system. This initiative comes on the heels of an exhaustive 11-month public outreach program, the objective of which was to gather feedback and suggestions on enhancing the efficiency of the system.

Comprehensive Operational Analysis: A Deep Dive

Sun Tran plans to conduct no less than seven public meetings over a span of two weeks. The agenda for these meetings is to present the findings of their Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA). The COA is a detailed study of the city's transit system, with the purpose of identifying areas of improvement. The meetings will be held at various locations throughout the city, ensuring ease of access for residents.

For those who are unable to attend in person, Sun Tran has made provisions. A video has been released which explains the proposed changes, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to understand the modifications being considered.

Proposed Changes: Time for a Transit Transformation?

The final draft of the COA brings to table several significant changes. These include alterations to more than 60 Sun Tran routes, 14 Sun Express routes, and eight Sun Shuttle routes. The modifications range from route mergers and discontinuations to reroutes. Additionally, changes to service times on certain days are also being considered. However, the Sun Link route remains untouched by the proposed changes.

Fare-Free Rides: A Possibility?

While the COA discussions are ongoing, Tucson's Mayor and Council are contemplating options to maintain fare-free rides for the coming fiscal year. However, this proposal has faced hurdles, particularly in finding local partners to support the initiative. The University of Arizona, for instance, has proven to be a challenge in this regard.

Simultaneously, Tucson city council is considering the construction of a Rapid Transit System bus as an alternative to the expensive streetcar system. The new transit system, expected to be faster and cheaper, could also prove beneficial for housing and businesses along its route, especially in the 85705 zip code, one of Tucson's poorest regions. This proposal is scheduled for discussion on January 23rd.