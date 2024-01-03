en English
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop

In the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Tucson and surrounding areas are bracing for a significant weather shift that could bring snow to the local mountains. The National Weather Service in Tucson forecasts an impending weather system moving through southeastern Arizona, heralding valley rain and mountain snow. The Catalina and Pinaleño Mountains are particularly expected to bear the brunt of this shift, with the first flurries potentially descending as early as Thursday.

Anticipated Snowfall and Temperature Drop

As the weather system sweeps across the region, the Catalinas could witness an accumulation of two to four inches of snow. Alongside the promise of wintry landscapes, the system is forecasted to usher in a sharp temperature drop. Tucson, known for its typically warm climate, is expected to experience a nearly 20-degree drop from the previous week’s temperatures, with daytime highs hovering around the 56-degree mark by Saturday.

Freeze Warnings and Weather Advisory

With the cooler temperatures come freeze warnings issued for Thursday and Friday nights as mercury levels are expected to plunge below freezing. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to prevent potential damage to pipes and irrigation systems due to these frigid conditions. In addition to this, a winter weather advisory is in effect for areas above 5,000 feet in Arizona, with anticipated snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Weather Outlook for the Weekend

Moving into the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts sunny conditions for Saturday. However, Sunday might introduce a slight chance of showers, breezy winds, and consistent mid-50s temperatures. Furthermore, the forecast suggests a potential for light snow in valley locations eastward from Tucson late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

United States Weather
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

