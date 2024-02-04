Tucker Carlson Spotted in Russia: A Prelude to Putin Interview?

In a recent turn of events, American conservative journalist Tucker Carlson has been sighted in Russia. An update reported by the Telegram channel Mash, Carlson was spotted attending a ballet performance at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. The news comes as a surprise since the purpose behind Carlson's visit to Russia is not publicly known. This unanticipated occurrence has led to widespread speculation, including rumors about a potential interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson's Arrival in Russia

Tucker Carlson arrived at the Vnukovo airport from Istanbul after experiencing a delay. His presence in Russia has rekindled rumors that have been ongoing since the previous year. These whispers suggest that he may be looking forward to an interview with President Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not dismissed the possibility of such an interview, adding more fuel to the fire.

Previous Controversies

Carlson has previously made claims that the White House hindered him from setting up an interview with Putin. He has also voiced his criticism towards the lack of support from fellow journalists. In a significant allegation, he stated that he was subjected to surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA). He further added that the NSA leaked his emails to the media with an intention to discredit him. The NSA, however, has denied these allegations.

Tucker's Career Progression

Carlson, who held a prominent position in prime-time ratings for years, was fired from Fox News in April for undisclosed reasons. Following this, he launched his own talk show on X (formerly known as Twitter). Despite criticism from some sections of the US media for allegedly being sympathetic to Moscow, Carlson's visit to Russia marks his first. He also has no known associations with Russian media.