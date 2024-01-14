en English
Security

TSA Unveils Top 10 Prohibited Items of 2023 Amid Record Travel Days

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
TSA Unveils Top 10 Prohibited Items of 2023 Amid Record Travel Days

In a convoluted showcase of audacity and ingenuity, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed its Top 10 Best Catches of 2023, featuring a bewildering array of prohibited items that travelers brazenly attempted to sneak through U.S. airports. Among the list’s more eccentric entries were Naruto throwing knives, a firearm loaded with an inordinate amount of ammunition, and a knife craftily concealed in a loaf of keto bread.

Unearthing the Unexpected

The TSA’s round-up of the year’s most peculiar catches illustrates the lengths some passengers will go to flout airport security. Notable items discovered during routine screenings included an inert improvised explosive device (IED) artfully concealed in an energy drink can at Tulsa International Airport and a knife embedded within a loaf of keto bread at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

While some attempts at smuggling were relatively benign, others veered towards the dangerous. An incident involving a baby diaper packed with bullets at LaGuardia Airport in December, although not making the top 10, underscored the audacious ploys employed by some passengers.

Increased Vigilance Amidst Record Travel Days

The unveiling of the TSA’s list coincided with record travel days during major holidays such as the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. This surge in passenger traffic signified heightened vigilance and amplified security measures across U.S. airports. TSA’s officers maintained their unwavering commitment to safety and security, proving their adeptness in uncovering even the most creatively concealed prohibited items.

Continued Efforts to Uphold Safety

The TSA’s 2023 list underscores their relentless pursuit of maintaining safety across U.S. airports amidst the high volume of passenger traffic. The agency emphasized the importance of responsible gun ownership and urged passengers to thoroughly check their bags before traveling to avoid bringing prohibited items to the checkpoint. Violations can result in civil fines of up to $15,000, with immediate removal of the passenger and the firearm from the checkpoint area.

Despite a decrease in handguns detected at checkpoints, with Des Moines International Airport reporting only seven compared to 15 in 2022, the TSA intercepted a record-breaking 6,737 firearms across the U.S. in 2023, a staggering 93% of them loaded. This highlights the growing need for stringent security measures and passenger compliance to ensure safety during air travel.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

